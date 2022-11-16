Romantic Staycation Spots in the DMV

There is no shortage of hotels in the DMV, but many of them are stuffy and cold, oriented towards convenience for business travelers rather than relaxation and leisure for couples looking to unwind. To address this epidemic, we’ve put together a list of five of our favorite hotels in the area that would be perfect for you and your partner’s next staycation.

Hotel Madera

An intimate, upscale retreat found in Dupont Circle, the Madera’s large rooms and acclaimed dining facilities make it a favorite among locals and out of towners alike. You and your partner can enjoy some seriously impressive amenities like in-room spa services, gourmet and organic treats from the surprisingly well-stocked mini bar, and complementary happy hour cocktails.1310 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC; hotelmadera.com // @hotelmaderadc

The George

This Capitol Hill boutique is close to everything, but more importantly it’s also very stylish and well-maintained, a great place to escape and unwind while remaining in the heart of the city. This spot is seriously oriented towards your relaxation and well-being, as evidenced by the yoga mats found in every room, spa style bathroom fixtures and state-of-the-art fitness center. Be sure to sign up for their rewards program to get late checkout at 2 p.m. (!), as well as bar credits and free WiFi access. 15 E St. NW, DC; hotelgeorge.com // @hotelgeorgedc

Riggs Washington DC

The Riggs National Bank headquarters was built in 1891, a gorgeous piece of architecture full of rich detail. The bank has since been converted into a hotel but maintained a ton of the charm and design elements that evoke the storied history of the space. With suites that resemble private safety deposit boxes and a swanky cocktail lounge located in the bank’s massive former vault, the Riggs is a unique spot that will guarantee you a memorable and relaxing stay. 900 F St. NW, DC; riggsdc.com // @riggshotel

InterContinental Washington D.C. – The Wharf

With recent write-ups in Forbes, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast, the InterContinental is an acclaimed spot in D.C., regularly showing up on lists of the 10 best hotels in the city, and for good reason. They’ve got a state-of-the-art spa, a highly reviewed contemporary Vietnamese restaurant called Moon Rabbit, and a (seasonal) rooftop bar and pool area. If you want to get out and explore the neighborhood like a tourist in your own city, you’ll find plenty to love in The Wharf, but at the same time, you might not want to leave the hotel once you arrive. 801 Wharf St. SW, DC; wharfintercontinentaldc.com // @intercontinentaldcwharf

The Hay-Adams

An elegant, historic hotel full of modern boutique amenities, the Hay-Adams is understandably one of the most popular hotels in the city. Take in views of the White House from your private balcony or the rooftop bar, enjoy some live classical music from the PostClassical Ensemble during one of their Music Salons, or catch a reading from internationally known writers as a part of their Authors Series. 800 16th St. NW, DC; hayadams.com // @hayadamshotel

