Photo Gallery: Role Model at 9:30 Club // 6.19.22

Role Model welcomed a packed Gen Z crowd at 9:30 club last Sunday night. The 25-year-old alt-pop artist recently dropped his latest album “Rx” earlier this month, boosting his rising popularity.

During the show, he sang his raw, straightforward lyrics off the new record centered on his mental health struggles and love life. The audience fed off his high-energy cocky stage persona throughout, especially when he made quips and jokes between sets. Photos by Evan Kim.

