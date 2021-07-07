Drink
Revisit the ’80s at New Pop-Up Bar Replay
July 7, 2021 @ 9:30am
Check out some images from the June 30 sneak peek of new ’80s pop-up bar Replay at Pose Rooftop Lounge, located at Gaylord National Resort. The bar features spectacular views, boozy over-the-top ice cream drinks, stellar signature cocktails, arcade games and an outstanding ’80s soundtrack. Learn more about this bar here. Photos courtesy of Gaylord National.
