Retreat Yourself Series Offers Free Fitness Classes

Now that winter is over and the warm weather is coming, it’s the time of year when people start thinking more about fitness and getting out of the house and taking part in more activities. That’s even more true in 2022, with the pandemic looking to be winding down, and people not as worried about leaving the house.

With that in mind, Corona beer is sponsoring a Retreat Yourself series for those in Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia, offering 36 dates of free fitness-related activities, such as yoga, boxing and cross-fit.

For instance, Flow Yoga Center in D.C. is offering a free Vinyasa Flow class from 5 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. on Friday, March 18 at its studio at 1508 14th Street NW with instructor Camryn Bickham.

“We can’t wait to welcome people into our plant-filled, light-filled gorgeous studios and share the healing benefits of yoga,” says Debra Perlson-Mishalove, creative director and founder of the studio. “We think people will love our Vinyasa Flow classes that we curated specially for this community. By the end of class, participants will feel stronger, inside and out.”

And by the time people reach their final pose, “savansa,” they’ll be ready to soak it all in, relax and let all the stress melt away, she adds.

On Sunday, March 20, VIDA Fitness Balston will host a SweatBox class at 4040 Wilson Blvd., in Arlington from noon to 1 p.m., with Gwen Broerman leading a high-intensity interval training class.

Dance lovers will enjoy Zumba with instructor Geneza Simoes at VIDA City Vista, 445 5th St., NW, on Wednesday, March 23 from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; on March 24, Balance Gym Thomas Circle at 1339 Green Court NW will offer some rooftop yoga; and Monday, March 28, Onelife Fitness Fort Totten will hold a Club Strength class at 5198 South Dakota Ave. NE from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Several events have already occurred and started the spring fitness season craze, and that’s an exciting time for those involved.

Jess Pierno, founder and chief inspiration officer for Yoga Heights DC, with three locales in the District (3506 Georgia Ave NW, 255 Carroll St NW, and 905 U St.), hosted a free class at each of the locations and shares the event was a great way to get people started on their fitness routines again.

“As a small business, it was a great way to get the word out to D.C., that we are open and excited to welcome people back into our yoga studios,” she says. “People who attended got a great yoga class. For many, it was the first class they have taken in-studio for two years, so it was a great way to experience the magic of yoga in a studio setting.”

While two of the locations offered standard yoga fare, those who took the class at the U St. location got the exciting and playful experience of Aerial Yoga—a yoga class and workout like no other.

“This year, maybe more than ever, there is a sense of re-emerging and starting fresh that comes with spring,” Pierno says. “Finally getting back into a fitness and wellness routine brings people joy, stress relief, and a sense of community.”

Then there’s Club Pilates Tyson’s Corner at 1521 Boyd Pointe Way in Vienna, which hosted a Pilates mat class mixed with cardio.

“I love the fact that we were able to be part of something so large, and it’s obviously still going on, and we were happy to bring this to the community, says Clarissa Shepherd, general manager of the studio. “I catered the class to the music, and had some great upbeat music playing and everyone had a great time.”

Having been in the fitness business for a while, Shepherd knows that by March, many people have already given up on those New Year’s resolutions to get fit, and notes with the nice weather coming and daylight savings here, now is the ideal time for people to take part in any fitness class.

“I encourage people to look at the classes that are left and continue on with their fitness goals,” she says.

The Retreat Yourself Series sponsored by Corona and partnered with DC Fray runs through the end of March. For a complete list of events, visit here.