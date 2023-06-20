Re:SET Kicked Off Summer Festival Season at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Check out photos from the three-day festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Summer is for music festivals and the three-day Re:SET concert series at Merriweather Post Pavilion was the perfect way to kick off the season. The 12-stop touring festival made its way to the DMV area on June 16-18 with indie powerhouse group boygenius headlining Friday night with support from Clairo, Dijon and hometown indie star Bartees Strange. On Saturday, the Gemini king, Steve Lacy, performed the stage with James Blake, Toro y Moi and Foushee. To close out the weekend, the legendary indie rock band, LCD Soundsystem, headlined the stage on Sunday with Jamie XX, Idles and L’Rain. Photos by Kimchi Photography.

Photo by Kimchi Photography.

