Actress Renee Elizabeth Wilson Gives a Sneak Peak to Mosaic’s “Monumental Travesties”

The actress calls the play “a comedy about unfunny things,” and tells us why theatre in D.C. is unique.

We spoke with 11 of D.C.’s performing arts professionals to learn more about how they set the scene. Check out the rest of the roundup here.

A Duke Ellington School of the Arts and NYU Tisch alum, Renee Elizabeth Wilson returned to her hometown of D.C. in 2016. Her resume includes work at Theater J, Round House Theatre, Woolly Mammoth and Studio Theatre. Now, she’s at Mosaic Theater in the world premiere of “Monumental Travesties,” a play inspired by Capitol Hill’s long-contested Emancipation Memorial. We caught up with Wilson to talk the D.C. theatre community, the roles she’s drawn to and her new role.

District Fray: What do you love about the D.C. theatre community?

Wilson: The community is very tight knit. People might expect actors to be catty, but I don’t think D.C. actors are. We take care of each other. When an audition pops up that someone would be great for, it circulates around my friend group. We’re messaging each other, “Hey, girl. I’m going to send you a monologue you should do for this audition.” I love walking into an audition waiting room and seeing faces I recognize.

What kind of roles are you drawn to?

I love strong, powerful characters who make you feel something and make you think. I’ve been fortunate to work on plays that challenge and uplift what it means to be a Black woman in the world today, that don’t pigeonhole or stereotype. I love that D.C. has a propensity for a good contemporary play, and I’m definitely interested in doing more period pieces. They are more of a challenge because I can’t sit on a bus and just people watch for inspiration. There’s a little part of me that is slightly terrified of comedies.

What about “Monumental Travesties”?

It’s a comedy about unfunny things. It’s funny for the audience but not the characters. So be prepared to laugh but also question what you see and hear. You’re going to want to see it over and over to see Easter eggs you might not have recognized before. I also recommend finding a space after the show — a bar or the front seat of your car — because you’re going to want to have a conversation with someone. You won’t even be able to just talk about the play. It’s going to spill over into real life, about politics and what we feel is the right way to go about history and race relations in our country.

“Monumental Travesties” by Psalmayene 24, and directed by Reginald L. Douglas, runs September 7 to October 1 at Mosaic Theater Company. Visit Mosaic at mosaictheater.org and follow them on Instagram @mosaictheaterdc. Follow Wilson on Instagram @actpoetic88.

Want more insight on the best locals and guides to follow? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to guides and recommendations. Become a member and support local journalism today.