Photo Gallery: Remi Wolf at 9:30 Club // 2.15.22

Oakland-born indie-pop singer Remi Wolf rocked the sold-out 9:30 Club. Coming off her new release, “Juno,” the former American Idol contestant has released 3 EPs and became a viral sensation on Tik Tok. Remi came up hot to the stage with the song “Liquor Store,” jumping and running and serenading the crowd. With her electrifying vocals and crazy energy, Remi makes the stage her playground and invites the crowd to dance and sing with her. Her stage is set up with a very colorful couch and plants, setting the stage like it’s Remi’s home. On and off, she twists her setlist by slipping in some covers and a new song. During her song “Shawty,” she would slip in verses from “It Wasn’t Me.” She also performed a new unreleased song, “Michael,” mentioning that she co-wrote this song with her fellow friend, Porches. After ending her set with the viral hit, “Photo ID,” the crowd chanted “Remi, Remi, Remi” begging for an encore, before she obliged — thrilling the crowd one last time. Photography by Kimchi Photography.

