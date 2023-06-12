Rapper Logic’s DMV Homecoming at Echostage

Check out photos from the Maryland native’s performance on June 8.

On Thursday, June 8, rapper Logic returned to the DMV to perform at Echostage. The Maryland native, who grew up in Gaithersburg (hence “Gaithersburg Freestyle”), played a medley of songs off several of his albums including his original breakout hit “1-800-273-8255.” He also performed more recent music from his latest album, “College Park,” which is another nod to his Maryland roots when he stayed at his friend’s basement in the PG county area before making it big. Openers C Dot Castro, Travis Stacey, Fat Trel, and ADÉ hyped-up the crowd before fans gave Logic a warm hometown welcome, cheering and chanting along throughout his two-hour set. Photos by Evan Kim.

