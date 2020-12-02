On Your Radar This Weekend: 12.2-12.6

Going back to work after a long holiday weekend can be tough. As the week wraps up, unwind with an ornament painting class centered around strong women, visit a holiday lights show at Cameron Run Regional Park and view a virtual dance installation that meditates on Blackness and the American Dream. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of hosts of events and edited for clarity.

Ongoing



Fine Art in Miniature

Active for over 85 years, The Miniature Painters, Sculptors, and Gravers Society (MPSGS) of Washington, DC was created by renowned miniaturist Alyn Williams. Today more than 700 mini masterpieces in stone, oil, pastel and print come from countries around the world for MPSGS’ prodigious juried exhibition. From the size of a postcard down to a postage stamp, portraits, still lifes, sculptures and collages capture the world in miniature. Free. The Mansion at Strathmore: 10701 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD; www.strathmore.org // @strathmorearts



12.2

Bad Bitch Ornaments WebJam

Pay homage to the leading ladies in your life and join CraftJam’s Bad Bitches Ornament WebJam. From Beyoncé to Michelle, RBG to your own mama, the possibilities are endless, not to mention endlessly inspiring. Paint a set of four portraits on wooden ornaments in honor of the strong, badass female figures who inspire you to hustle and lean in on the daily. Support CraftJam and its creative community and purchase a ticket bundle with a CraftJam Wooden Ornament Painting Kit. 7-9 p.m. $25-$60. www.craftjam.co // @craftjam.co

12.3

Atlas Obscura: Oregon Trail Live

Saddle up! Oregon Trail Live is taking you on an online journey down your favorite historic overland route. Hosts Kylie Holloway and Michael Salgarolo are two comedians and public historians who are obsessed with the wild history of the Oregon Trail. On each show, they’ll bring you wild stories of the hidden locations, unexpected characters and fascinating stories that definitely weren’t in your history books. 7-8 p.m. $10. www.atlasobscura.com // @atlasobscura

12.4

Core Pilate Fusion

MixPose Live Stream Online Yoga is a livestream platform specifically devoted to yoga and fitness classes. This class combines Classical Pilates flow with your favorite yoga stretches, focusing on strengthening your core with a combination of stretches that will open up your entire body. You will leave the class feeling strong and flexible. 4-5 p.m. Free. www.mixpose.com // @mixposeai

12.4-12.6

2020 Ice & Lights: The Winter Village at Cameron Run

NOVA Parks is proud to bring back their newest winter event, Ice & Lights: The Winter Village at Cameron Run. Ice & Lights offers several great photo opportunities – the walk-through tree, giant wreath, and beautiful design stars, along with a “skating” photo opportunity and many new displays. Timed skating tickets are available in limited quantities as an add on to the general village admission. Skate session includes a one hour skate block and skate rentals. 5-7:15 p.m. or 7:45-10 p.m. $9.35-$24; tickets must be purchased online. Cameron Run Regional Park: 4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria, VA; www.novaparks.com // @novaparks

12.5

Charles O. Anderson: (Re)current Unrest

(Re)current Unrest is an evening-length immersive performance installation ‘ritual’ built on the sonic foundation of Steve Reich’s three earliest works. This work utilizes movement, media and powerful imagery to meditate on the “American Dream” and Black nihilism, born of the current racially charged moment. Dance Place will present a reimagined digital iteration of (Re)current Unrest, featuring live and pre-recorded video footage as well as a video component featuring D.C.-based artists. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. www.danceplace.org // @danceplacedc

12.6

Profs & Pints Online: Nightmares Before Christmas

Join Profs and Pints for a discussion of Krampus and other dark holiday lore, with William Egginton, professor of humanities and director of the Alexander Grass Humanities Institute at Johns Hopkins University. Professor Egginton, a scholar of horror in literature and popular culture, will summon up other frightening figures and dark lore associated with the holiday season. He’ll delve into the pagan roots of Christmas as a solstice ritual and show how its early origins helped give the season a sinister side and inspire traditions such as coal in stockings. 7-9 p.m. $12. www.profsandpints.com // @profsandpints

