On Your Radar This Weekend: 10.28-11.1

Catch a virtual Halloween gala, enjoy spooky seasonal treats at a local biergarten, catch opera from a distance. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of hosts of events and edited for clarity.

Through 10.31

13 Nights of Halloween

Wunder Garten will host Thirteen Nights of Halloween through October 31, featuring a range of activities and treats from Halloween themed drink specials, trivia nights, LGBTQ Night, Halloween movie nights and socially distanced monster bashes. Although this year’s Halloween activities will adhere to D.C.’s Covid-19 guidelines and emphasize safety, they will not be any less festive. The lineup will include hot drink specials over the campfire on Mondays, Spooky Trivia on Tuesdays, pumpkin decorating, and Halloween movie classics showings on Wednesdays, LGBTQ Hallo-Queen nights on Thursdays, and always some fun for our four-legged friends, dog-friendly Howl-oween Sunday! Rounding out the week on Fridays and Saturdays, it will be a screaming great time at Wunder Garten, with plenty of opportunities to dress up, play fun games like the pumpkin holding and pumpkin weighing competitions, and win cool prizes. Various times. Wunder Garten: 1101 First St. NE, DC; www.wundergartendc.com // @wundergartendc

10.29-10.30

Pop-Up Opera + The Kennedy Center’s Washington National Opera

The Washington National Opera (WNO) is bringing live performances to multiple outdoor venues in Virginia as part of its traveling Pop-Up Opera Truck mini-tour. These small capacity, physically distanced pop-up performances from the WNO Cafritz Young Artists are focused on bringing the wonder of operatic music back to the community. Event locations range from public parks to farmers markets and major medical centers. In creating the pop-up opera truck experience, WNO collaborated with The Concert Truck, a Baltimore-based company founded by pianists Nick Luby and Susan Zhang. By converting a standard moving truck into a mobile concert venue, complete with stage, lights, sound, and an electric grand piano, The Concert Truck is worked with WNO to help deliver music to the greater DC area, especially during the trying circumstances of the ongoing pandemic. Locations TBD. www.theconcerttruck.org // @theconcerttruck + www.kennedy-center.org/wno // @kennedycenter

10.29

Strathmore in partnership with Jazz at the Lincoln Center presents Wynton Marsalis: The Sound of Democracy

Join Wynton Marsalis and musicians from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra for a special virtual concert celebrating jazz’s embodiment of freedom and democracy and featuring the premiere of Marsalis’ newest composition, The Democracy Suite. Written during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, The Democracy Suite is a swinging and stimulating instrumental rumination on current issues and the beauty that can emerge from a collective effort to create a better future. $18. 8 p.m. www.strathmore.org // @strathmore

10.30

Dinner and a Movie: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O’Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.” Catch this movie while you enjoy dinner at Songbyrd’s streatery. 8 p.m. Free. Songbyrd Music House & Record Cafe: 2477 18th St. NW, DC; www.songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

Musicians of the NSO

The Opera House comes back to life with a unique concert experience — with YOU center stage. Talented musicians of the NSO perform with a socially distanced audience on stage and the glorious Opera House theater as the backdrop. 8-9 p.m. $36. www.kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

10.30-11.30

Subversions, Part 1: Exploring Power and Place

CulturalDC is partnering with Baltimore-based curator Teri Henderson to present a two-part video exhibition that explores divisiveness in democratic countries and the history of racial injustices within the United States. The exhibit, “SUBVERSIONS,” will be projected onto the windows of CulturalDC’s Source Theatre in the historic 14th and U Street Corridor in Northwest D.C. The first installation in the series will be presented during the 2020 presidential election season. 6-10 p.m. Free. CulturalDC’s Source Theatre: 1835 14th St. NW, DC; www.culturaldc.com // @cultural_dc

10.30-10.31

Nightmare in Georgetown

Join us in celebrating Halloween a bit differently this year. Washington Harbour presents Nightmare in Georgetown, a spooktacular event for tourists, residents and families to get into the Halloween spirit. Nightmare in Georgetown features a variety of decorations – skeletons, pumpkins, cauldrons, and more – along the perimeter of the iconic Washington Harbour fountain. Come dressed in your costume and enjoy a D.C. Halloween experience as well as the variety of food and beverage options from surrounding restaurants. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Free. Washington Harbour: 3000 & 3050 K St. NW, DC; www.thewashingtonharbour.com // @washingtonharbour

10.31

BENTTV LiveScream

Since we can’t get together for ‘80sBENT on Halloween, BENTTV will be liveSCREAMing from the 9:30 Club that night with DJ Lemz and Pussy Noir. Streaming on Twitch. 9 p.m. Free. www.930.com // @930club

Keegan Galaween Special

The event celebrates 24 years of The Keegan Theatre and supports the Return to Good Company campaign, Keegan’s initiative focused on helping to restore D.C.’s collective sense of community when it’s finally safe to open theatre doors to the public again. The event features original Halloween-themed entertainment written and directed by Monique Midgette and featuring some of D.C.’s favorite artists, including Oscar Ceville, Solomon Parker, Rebecca Ballinger, Chani Wereley, Jade Jones, Dana Nearing, Katie McManus, Shayla Lowe, Andre Hines and Willie Garner. The performance features music direction by Tiffany Underwood Holmes, choreography by Ashleigh King (Keegan’s 2020 Helen Hayes winner for LEGALLY BLONDE), costume design by Alison Samantha Johnson, and sound engineering by Dan Martin. Patrons are also invited to join the board of directors, staff, and all friends of Keegan at virtual pre- and post-show parties on Zoom, which will feature a Halloween costume contest, cocktail mixing demo of Galaween Signature Cocktails, the final countdown of the Galaween Silent Auction and more. $35+. 8 p.m. www.keegantheatre.org // @keegan_theatre



11.1



ONE Musicfest 2020: Pre-Party to the Polls

Join us as we celebrate 10 years of ONE Musicfest with never before seen archived performances and artist interviews, new performances from some of the nation’s top talent, and celebrity appearances and PSAs. In partnership with Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” and Stacey Abram’s “Fair Fight” nonpartisan, nonprofit voter initiatives, join OMF and celebrity influencers as we rally our community to get out the vote. Streaming on ONE Musicfest, RevoltTV and The Roots Youtube pages. 5-8 p.m. Free; register to win prizes. www.onemusicfest.com // @onemusicfest

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.