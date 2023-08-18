Photo Gallery: Queens of the Stone Age

Check out photos from Queens of the Stone Age’s sold-out second night at The Anthem.

Selling out both nights at The Anthem, the legendary rock band Queens of the Stone Age returned to D.C. after the critically acclaimed new release of “In Times New Roman.” With a massive crowd, Queens of the Stone Age showed that they have not lost their edge. Whether that’s Michael Shuman’s driving bass, Troy Van Leeuwen’s slashing guitar solos, or Josh Homme’s devilish attitude, they have established themselves as one of the best live rock bands in the world. Be sure to catch them on their US tour.

