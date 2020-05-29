Quarantine Social Club: Vol. 7, May 29-31

Welcome to District Fray’s Quarantine Social Club roundup, where our chief anti-boredom officer (just kidding, assistant editor) gives you things to do when you have nothing to do. Below are some events from our friends around town that we think are worth checking out this weekend

ANYTIME

Today marks the release of D.C.’s own Frass Green’s new EP, The Death of Pop. Recorded partially in quarantine, the EP is a follow up to their previous full length album from about a year ago. Celebrate the band’s new music and local music in general, still going strong despite challenges. Like a lot of independent and local musicians or labels, Frass Green is on Bandcamp, and next Friday, June 5 is Bandcamp Day once again, when the site will be donating 100% of proceeds directly to artists. So if Frass Green’s new EP moves you, order music and merch from them next Friday as well.

FRIDAY, MAY 29

PAKKE presents: Baby Bear Episode 1

Looking for something different and enriching to do with your Friday night? Join PAKKE for this incredible all POC lineup of amazing entertainment. You can enjoy belly dancing by Carolina Hernandez, stand up comedy by Kasha Patel, Latinx hip hop by Conrado Muluc, fire spinning by Riki Khalfani and Jasmine Baker and comedy sketches by Maps Glover all hosted by local filmmaker, comedian and storyteller Jonathan Ian Chase.

PAKKE is encouraging support of local businesses through Baby Bear, and Friday’s featured is NuVegan Cafe. Grab some takeout to enjoy while you watch here. While this event is free to attend, each installation of Baby Bear will feature a charity that show attendees can donate to in lieu of a traditional ticket. The virtual variety show will feature an interview with Sanctuary DMV Food Justice Initiative’s Maria Paula Elizondo, and donations made will benefit the organization. Visit pakkesocial.com to donate and tune in via Facebook at 8 p.m. here.

SUNDAY, MAY 31

Sunday Burn with Sarah Steele

Join Sarah Steele, a dancer with The Washington Ballet and personal trainer, and start your week with some sweat. Steele will lead you through her Sunday Burn class at 11 a.m. All you need is a mat and some motivation. Sign up to attend Steele’s Zoom class through the link in her bio @steelesculpt on Instagram.

Virtual Yoga in the Great Hall to Benefit the National Building Museum

Join Beth A. Wolfe Yoga as she broadcasts live from the Great Hall of the National Building Museum for a Sunday flow. This donation based class supports the National Building Museum while they remain closed to the public. The hour-long class begins at 10 a.m. Sign up here.

OTHER THINGS TO DO

The Kennedy Center has cool stuff to do almost every day of the week.

Listen to District Fray Radio, our new-ish podcast.

DC Fray’s Virtual Events are chock full of fun things to do.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content and to get a monthly print edition delivered to your door. Support local journalism and start your membership today.