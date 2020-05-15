Quarantine Social Club: Vol. 5: May 15-17

Welcome to District Fray’s Quarantine Social Club roundup, where our chief anti-boredom officer (just kidding, assistant editor) gives you things to do when you have nothing to do. Below are some events from our friends around town that we think are worth checking out this weekend.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Busboys and Friends! Zoom Dinner with Angela Davis

Settle in for a virtual dinner with none other than the iconic activist, philosopher, academic, and author Angela Davis. Hosted by Busboys and Poets’ Andy Shallal, this event is sure to connect and educate attendees with the D.C. community and the world at large. Free, RSVP here.

Sixth & I and DCist Present: Living Room Sessions with Lauren Calve

Local singer-songwriter Lauren Calve, who describes her sound as “a mingling of Bonnie Raitt’s aura, Ben Harper’s slide guitar and Patty Griffin’s dynamic voice,” will go live with Sixth & I and DCist for a virtual performance. Calve’s next project, an EP titled Wildfire, is set to be released on June 23. Free, RSVP here.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

The Electric Grandmother Virtual Album Release

Join Slash Run and The Electric Grandmother for a release party in celebration of their latest album, Relaunch. If you happen to purchase a digital download of the album, all sales will be donated to Slash Run and staff to support them at this time. Order up some Slash Run takeout and tune in! Free to watch, tune in here.

SUNDAY, MAY 17

Haim’s Virtual Dance Class

Pop trio Haim will teach the moves from some of their music videos to fans via Zoom in the weeks leading up to the release of their new album, Women in Music Pt. III. This week will feature the dance from “Want You Back,” and subsequent lessons go over the moves from “Little Of Your Love,” “If I Could Change Your Mind” and their newest single “I Know Alone.” Free, register here.

OTHER TO DO’s

Watch Basketball County: In The Water, a documentary produced by Kevin Durant about the basketball stars to come out of Prince George’s County, MD.

Mark your calendars for BYT’s International Museum Day IG Live takeover.

Explore a virtual art exhibition with women’s art collective Hen House.

DC Fray’s Virtual Events are chock full of fun things to do.

