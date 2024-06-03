Putting the Fun in Fundraising: DC Afterschool All Stars Fundraiser

A typical Wednesday transformed into a day of excitement, laughter and giving back as the community gathered on Kraken Courts & Skates to make memories at the DCF Kids Allstars event!

Attendees enjoyed games, live entertainment, food and drinks and a variety of raffle prizes. Whether cheering from the sidelines or diving into the action, there was something for everyone of all ages to enjoy.

Proceeds from the event directly supported after-school programs for local youth, ensuring access to educational opportunities for kids across the district.

Want discounted or free access to events and experiences around the city? Become a FrayLife member to access free and discounted tickets, plus so much more.