D.C.’s Finest Prix Fixe Menus

There’s no shortage of prix fixe dining options in the D.C. area, from over-the-top Michelin-tier tasting menus to shockingly fresh seafood served omakase style, so we’ve rounded up five of the most interesting prix fixe menus in the DMV area.

Seven Reasons

The prix fixe menu at Seven Reasons is something of a culinary choose-your-own adventure, allowing for multiple selections for each of the four courses, as well as a trio of decadent add-ons for those looking to go above and beyond. Advancing slowly from delicate starters to a rich main course featuring high-quality proteins, Seven Reasons is the best of both worlds, combining the curation and focus of a traditional tasting menu with the freedom of a more straightforward a la carte menu. $80; 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 2208 14th St. NW, DC; sevenreasonsdc.com // @sevenreasonsdc

Jont

One of the most intimate dining experiences in D.C. can be found at Jont, a 16-seat counter that gives diners a front-row view of the action in their open kitchen. Their luxurious, seasonal 32-course meal is a showcase of high-quality ingredients from around the world, with a special focus on Japanese seafood. One look at their highly refined cuisine and you’ll understand why they were awarded two Michelin stars. $375; Wednesday through Sunday 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.1904 14th St. NW, DC; jontdc.com // @jont_dc

Nina May

At just $55, the Chef’s Choice menu at the hip Shaw eatery Nina May is one of the most economical tasting menus in the city. Their veggie-focused, seasonal array of dishes are a perfect introduction to their culinary world, complemented by the cozy, intimate environment that keeps diners coming back. Don’t miss their craft cocktail menu, either, a dozen or so beverages organized by flavor and intensity, ensuring there’s something for every palate and preference. $55; Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. 1337 11th St. NW, DC; ninamaydc.com // @ninamay_dc

The Dabney

Michelin-starred purveyors of hyperlocal Mid-Atlantic cuisine, The Dabney is tucked away in an unassuming alleyway location, with rustic wooden doors that open to reveal a cozy, industrial-chic dining area. Their constantly shifting tasting menu is inspired by cuisines tied to the history of the Mid-Atlantic region, with seasonal dishes like their Late Summer Succotash and an aged Rohan duck that is roasted in the wood-burning hearth at the centerpiece of their kitchen. $170; Tuesday through Thursday 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. 122 Blagden Alley NW, DC; thedabney.com // @thedabneydc

Sushi Taro

Upscale sushi joint Sushi Taro has two different prix fixe dining options: the extravagant Omakase meal, an in-demand, intimate experience restricted to only six diners a night, and the slightly more accessible Kaiseki menu. The Kaiseki menu showcases a variety of cooked and raw preparations of high-quality Japanese ingredients chosen with seasonality in mind, offering a more comprehensive overview of their culinary abilities than the more sushi-focused (but similarly impressive) Omakase menu. $120-$250; Tuesday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 1503 17th St. NW, DC; sushitaro.com //@sushitarodc

