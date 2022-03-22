Photo Gallery: Poppy Ajudha at SXSW’s Radio Day Stage // 3.19.22

Enjoy a curated selection of photos from St. Lucian-British artist Poppy Ajudha‘s May 19 performance at SXSW’s Radio Day Stage. Adjudha brought her socio-politically aware cross-genre blend of soul, rhythm and blues, jazz and pop to Austin. Photos by Andrew J. Williams III.

