Plugged In Crossword: May Issue

Across:

1 – Lil Nas X’s breakthrough (and Billboard’s longest running No. 1 single): OLDTOWNROAD

7 – TV chennel host of the awards mentioned in 17 down: MTV

11 – First track of Adele’s 25: HELLO

12 – All the kids are on it these days!: TIKTOK

14 – Penman behind “All Along the Watchtower” by last name: DYLAN

16 – Abbreviated smash hit off Outkast’s Stankonia: BOB

18 – Ms. Fitzgerald, jazz legend: ELLA

19 – First N.W.A. member to go solo: ICECUBE

21 – Robert Smith’s gothic troupe, minus “The”: CURE

22 – Joe Strummer fought it (and lost): LAW

23 – Shorthand for “do it yourself”: DIY

25 – What you’d call Mr. Redding, if close: OTIS

28 – Surname of Gorillaz/Blur frontman: ALBARN

31 – Nine Inch Nails song covered by Johnny Cash: HURT

32 – Gang that broke rap into Billboards top 40 for the first time: SUGARHILL

34 – Epithet of Jon, Peep and Uzi Vert among others: LIL

35 – Beatles drummer: RINGO

36 – N.Y.C. Clan not to be trifled wit(h): WUTANG

38 – Jeff Buckley’s one-time love, Liz ______ (of Cocteau Twins fame): FRASER

39 – They don’t want “No Scrubs”: TLC

41 – Ubiquitous drum break most often sampled in hip-hop and D’n’B: AMEN

42 – Successor to Joy Division: NEWORDER

44 – The first Beastie Boy to rock the sure shot: MIKED

46 – Her 2007 hit “Umbrella” was nigh-unavoidable: RIHANNA

49 – He’s not a businessman, he’s a business, man: JAYZ

50 – 2003 documentary profiling The Brian Jonestown Massacre and The Dandy Warhols: DIG

52 – Fast food restaurant O.D.B. got popped at on the run in South Philly: MCDONALDS

54 – Napster’s mortal enemy: RIAA

55 – This boy band is celebrating the 20th anniversary of “No Strings Attached”: NSYNC

57 – London songwriter and “Glow” actress Kate, or, the N in CSNY: NASH

58 – The Fugazi ticket price (in dollars): FIVE

62 – Lovably zany Icelandic artist who got her start as frontwoman of the Sugarcubes: BJORK

63 – Tragically late Beastie Boy and quaker school attendee: MCA

64 – Signature song for soul deity Aretha Franklin: RESPECT

65 – Infamously disastrous music festival in 2017: FYRE

66 – Slang for live music performance: GIG

67 – Folk supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and _____: YOUNG

Down:

2 – According to DNA tests, she’s 100% “that b*tch”: LIZZO

3 – Best-selling album of all time (hint: “Werewolf Dance”): THRILLER

4 – Criminally underrated “Walk the Line” parody starring John C. Reilly: WALKHARD

5 – Fiercely independent hip-hop label based in Minneapolis: RHYMESAYERS

6 – Dr. Dre’s record label: AFTERMATH

8 – Competitor to 7 across: VHONE

9 – Sophomore Foo effort “The ______ and The Shape”: COLOUR

10 – Supergroup created between Nirvana and Sunny Day Real Estate remnants: FOOFIGHTERS

13 – Beyonce’s family surname: KNOWLES

15 – “I’ve got the records/ she’s got ___”: YOU

17 – Krist Novoselic’s “_________ Bass Toss” during the ’92 VMAs: SENSATIONAL

20 – MISSY of hip-hop (and music video) royalty: ELLIOT

24 – The P.J. in P.J. Harvey: POLLYJEAN

26 – Guitarist featured in both Dead & Co. and The Chappelle Show: JOHNMAYER

27 – Detroit record label and heart of soul: MOTOWN

28 – FX TV show starring (and created by) Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino: ATLANTA

29 – Holiday and Eilish, for example: BILLIES

30 – The fabled demand from harvest-era Neil Young atop a rowboat: “____ ____!”: MOREBARN

33 – “_______ Style,” the smash hit courtesy of Psy: GANGNAM

37 – Downtempo electronica group once prominently featured in Adult Swim bumpers: TYCHO

38 – Bassist for Red Hot Chili Peppers: FLEA

40 – Ms. Stefani of No Doubt and solo fame: GWEN

43 – 924 ______, the all ages D.I.Y. hub of San Francisco: GILMAN

44 – What the British tabloids call Morrissey: MOZ

45 – First names of Hall and Oates, respectively: DARYLJOHN

47 – Beastie Boy and husband to Kathleen Hanna: ADROCK

48 – “Wuthering Heights” Kate, or, 90’s Sixteen Stone rockers: BUSH

49 – Hitmaker of “All Along the Watchtower,” by first name: JIMI

51 – Bag yourself one of these music awards, and you’ve made it: GRAMMY

53 – ATL’s most prestigious hip-hop/RnB family and collective: DUNGEON

56 – Reel Big Fish’s genre: SKA

59 – O.G. Norwegian black metal musician and fire lover: VARG

60 – Legendary NYC punk dive and current John Varvatos store: CBGB

61 – British music mag, traditionally: NME

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content and to get a monthly print edition delivered to your door. Support local journalism and start your membership today.