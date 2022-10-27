Player’s Club: Taylor Miller-Freutel

We love our DC Fray sports leagues, so we’re highlighting players in a new series: Players’ Club. This week, we’re featuring DC Fray superstar Taylor Miller-Freutel. Click here to learn more about our leagues.

“I started playing flag football in 2013 with a couple of friends,” says Taylor Miller-Freutel. “I had played soccer growing up and really liked watching football, especially the Denver Broncos, so it made sense to try it out.”

Taylor rapidly rose up the ranks and is now DC Fray’s head referee for flag football. When she’s not reffing, she plays with her Sunday team Kiss Endzone. By day, she works for 2U. Read on to learn more about Taylor’s experience with DC Fray.

District Fray: When did you get hooked on flag football?

Taylor Miller-Freutel: I got hooked when I made my first touchdown. It felt like the first goal I ever made in soccer, and I have been playing flag ever since.

How did you get started with Fray?

I got started with Fray because the league that I was previously playing for was shutting down, and I had heard good things about DC Fray. They were also everywhere. Now they have me hooked.

What’s your team’s dynamic like?

I am on a couple of different teams, but my Sunday team has been together for the longest. There are a couple of holdovers from 2013, but my current team has been together for about three years. We are all really competitive. Our team motto is, “Have fun, and make it to the playoffs.”

How do you postgame?

Most of my team is older, so we generally postgame with Epsom salt baths and massage guns.

Do you hang out with your team outside of Fray?

The flag football Fray community is really close. I hang out with my team and members from other teams. We do bar crawls and game nights and are all genuine friends. I have met some of my best friends through flag.

What’s one piece of flag football wisdom most people don’t know?

You need to utilize your female players in the right way. I play coed, and you are required to include your female players after every third play. If you are doing it right, then you don’t have to get in a situation where you are frantically looking for a female on a third or fourth down. Women take a team from good to great!

Neighborhood: PG County Maryland. Favorite D.C. Museum: National Museum of African American History and Culture. Favorite D.C. Restaurant: Oyamel. Favorite Bar: Cork. Best part of living in the DMV: All the different people you can meet.

