Player’s Club: Michael Fox

We love our DC Fray sports leagues, so we’re highlighting players in Players’ Club. This week, we’re featuring DC Fray superstar Michael Fox of the team Bad Pitches Only. Click here to learn more about our leagues.

“I first started playing softball during the spring 2022 season, and it didn’t take me long to get hooked,” says Michael Fox. “After just a couple of weeks of playing, it reminded me how much I enjoyed the team aspect of sports and knew I wanted to continue playing.”

Read on to learn more about Michael’s experience with DC Fray.

District Fray: How did you get started with Fray?

Michael Fox: I moved down to Arlington in August of 2021 with one of my friends from college, after another friend of ours moved here a year prior. After a couple of months, we developed a good friend group and figured out we all had some interest in joining a softball league. During my first season, I enjoyed playing so much, I even decided to join the Fray team and become a sport coordinator.

What’s your team’s dynamic like?

We’re all about just having a good time. While some of us are former athletes who miss playing team sports, all of us are there to let loose and have some fun. While we may not be the best on the sporting side of the leagues, we’re definitely good at the social side of things.

How do you postgame?

I’d say our most common postgame is just finding a bar close by to the fields. Whether it’s to

get food, or sit down with a drink and watch some sports, any place we can go to enjoy some more time together.

Do you hang out with your team outside of Fray?

Much like our postgame, you’ll often find us just hanging out with a drink or two in our hands. In the summer, you’ll find us catching the rays on someone’s rooftop or in the backyard having a barbeque. In the winter, we’ll find some breweries or museums to go to, or even find a good trivia night. But on the average Saturday, we’re probably sitting in someone’s living room watching sports and having a laugh while we plan on what we’re doing that night.

What’s something about softball most people don’t know?

One thing I like about softball is I think most people have a good, basic understanding of how to play. However, one thing many people don’t think about is that it’s better to have the umpire be your friend. Joke around with them. Get to know them. It’s always more fun when everyone is involved!

What do you do between games?

I am an elementary physical education teacher, so I usually relax on the weekdays, and then by the weekends, I’m ready to release some stress. If I’m not out with friends, I’m either in the kitchen trying a new recipe or watching sports. I am a big soccer fan, but I normally watch any big game that night.

Neighborhood: Douglas Park, a small neighborhood in Southwest Arlington. Favorite D.C. Museum: The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, a great spot to see some nice contemporary art! Favorite D.C. Restaurant: My favorite restaurant is actually over in Arlington, called William Jeffery’s Tavern. William Jeffery’s is located on Columbia Pike but is my go-to spot when I have visitors to take out. Most weekends, you can find me there with a couple of mimosas in front of me. Favorite Bar: Throw Social. It’s a great spot up in Northeast DC. There’s not only great food and drinks, but it’s an amazing atmosphere. It’s a tropical-themed bar with a bunch of games and a giant screen for sports. They also have live music some nights, which always makes things better in my opinion! Best part of living in the DMV: Getting to enjoy life with my friends. I am originally from a small farm town in central Pennsylvania where the only two bars open past 10 p.m. are across the street from each other, so it’s fair to say there’s a little more going on here. But even with everything to do, it wouldn’t be nearly as enjoyable if I didn’t have good people to appreciate it with!

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.