Players’ Club: Lindsay Nguyen

Nguyen tells us about her history with DC Fray social sports and life in D.C.

Growing up in Arlington, Lindsay Nguyen fell in love with the Washington, D.C. region at a young age, buoyed by a lot of free field trips to the District and being so close to the Vietnamese mecca on the East Coast, the Eden Center.

“I’ve spent the majority of my life in the NoVA area,” she says. “I went off to James Madison University (JMU) and eventually made my way back here a few years after graduating.”

And one of her favorite things to do since returning is getting involved in DC Fray’s social sports leagues. We caught up with Nguyen to talk volleyball, career paths and surprising flexible facts.

District Fray: What is your history with DC Fray’s social sports?

Nguyen: I’m not currently playing this season, but rather hosting two volleyball leagues on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In the past, I’ve played in a couple of Arlington and Alexandria volleyball leagues with my team, Wetter the Setter.

What do you like about being involved in these sports?

It’s such a great stress reliever after a long day of work. I also love spending time with my friends doing something other than just drinking.

You went to JMU for college. What brought you back to D.C.?

I wanted to be closer to my boyfriend (now fiancé), family and friends. I was driving back and forth from Harrisonburg to Arlington almost every weekend for about a year.

What do you do for a living?

I am an energy project coordinator for a government contractor.

How would you characterize your job responsibilities?

We’re tasked with supporting one of the military branches with a focus on energy security. Basically, lots of meetings. On average, I probably spend 75% of my day in meetings.

What’s your favorite thing about living in the D.C. area?

The variety of great food. I can find almost any cuisine throughout the DMV. As a bonus, I love that we have a height restriction on buildings. The city doesn’t feel as claustrophobic as NYC.

What other hobbies or activities are you involved in?

I enjoy spending time with my dog (my boyfriend and I try to take him everywhere) and going to local BTS events. Besides volleyball, I’m a pretty low-key person. My fiancé and I host BBQs at our house, but if I’m going out to meet friends it’s most likely in Alexandria or Arlington.

What’s something about you people would be surprised to learn?

I can touch my toes to my head, starting on my stomach and bending backwards.

Your neighborhood. Alexandria. Go-to cuisine. Vietnamese. 2023 goal. Spend more time outdoors. If my tan lines are any indication, I’d say it’s going well.

To learn more about Nguyen, follow her on Twitter @luvlinds2.

