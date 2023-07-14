Players’ Club: Christina Berry

We sat down with Southern California-born Christina Berry to talk life and work in D.C. — and why she’s hosted social sports for District Fray the past four years.

Originally from Southern California, Riverside specifically, Christina Berry grew up on an avocado farm but was looking for something outside of the ag space for her career.

She attended Wake Forest University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in art history. While there, Berry refereed intramural sports as a part-time, on-campus job. She continues to do that in D.C. for District Fray, refereeing and hosting sports including bocce, cornhole, volleyball and dodgeball.

Today, Berry works as a senior research consultant for Brandwatch, a social listening and social analytics platform in the marketing technology industry.

District Fray: How would you describe your career?

Christina Berry: It’s not a typical D.C. career. Although I do have consultant in my title, my world is martech, so marketing technology. The heart of what I do is data storytelling. My experiences have been steeped in data — social listening, social media, content marketing. And my role is to identify patterns, uncover insights and make recommendations to brands that improve their strategies.

What brought you to the D.C. area?

I lived in South Florida for a year after college and didn’t love the culture so I was looking for something different.

What social sports do you play with District Fray?

I play volleyball on Tuesdays. When I first moved into the city, I joined a kickball league on the mall as a free agent and the other free agents on the team became my closest friends for a few years. I also run cornhole at Sudhouse on Wednesdays and have been working with DC Fray almost four years now.

What do you like about participating?

I’ve made so many friends through playing sports (and hosting). I was also an athlete my whole life, primarily swimming and water polo, so it’s fun to feel the thrill of competitive sports and play again. It’s also a great scheduled way to see your friends on a weekly basis.

What’s your favorite thing about living in the D.C. area?

It’s a “doable city:” it’s walkable, you can have friends in different neighborhoods, it feels a bit European/historic, it’s clean and there are lots of other young, educated and cultured people here. There are also lots of free events, like free yoga in Dupont, salsa classes, jazz in the garden, museum nights, comedy and music — you name it.

What other hobbies or activities are you involved in?

I run a book club. I’m a member of the young contemporaries membership program at the Phillips Collection. I’m on the advisory board for the Veteran Health and Wellness Foundation. I’m a member at Orangetheory Fitness and go to Yoga District weekly. I also often pet/baby/house sit — a side gig like all other millennials.

What’s something about you people would be surprised to learn?

I’m listed as an actress on IMDB. I was an extra for a zombie film in L.A. called “Dilated,” and I’m in the trailer.

Your neighborhood: Dupont. Favorite museum: The Phillips Collection. Go-to cuisine: Italian. 2023 goals: This is the “Year of Wellness.” Yoga weekly, OTF, focusing on nutrition, pursuing things that make me happy and surrounding myself with people who make me happy.

Follow Berry on Instagram @christinaberryy

