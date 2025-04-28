Play Free This Summer: Here’s How to Score Big with a Fraylife+ Membership

Select Summer Leagues Just Dropped!

Summer social sports league registration is ramping up, and so is your chance to play with DC Fray—for free.

Registration for summer 2025 leagues officially kicks off Friday, April 26th for our current spring league players, and opens to the public Tuesday, April 29th. Early bird pricing runs through Tuesday, May 6, so don’t sleep on it!

In case you didn’t know, Fraylife+ members get access to select leagues each season for free, and summer is no exception. But it gets even better: if you’re signing up as a brand new Fraylife+ member, you can play ANY summer league at no additional cost.

🏅 How It Works

Let’s break it down:

Already a Fraylife+ member?

You can register to play in a curated list of summer leagues for free—check out the list below.

New to Fraylife+?

Join for the first time, and you’ll unlock a free spot in ANY summer league, no matter the sport or location.

Not a member (yet)?

You’re welcome to register for any league at standard pricing—but joining Fraylife+ could save you a bundle and unlock some amazing extras.

✅ Summer Leagues Free for All Fraylife+ Members

These leagues are included at no extra cost with your Fraylife+ membership (new or existing):

🎁 Why Join Fraylife+?

Beyond free leagues, Fraylife+ is your all-access pass to a more connected, social, and fun-filled city experience. Membership perks include:

Exclusive discounts at bars, restaurants, and local partners

at bars, restaurants, and local partners Free and discounted event access

Priority registration to lock in your spot before leagues fill

to lock in your spot before leagues fill Members-only giveaways , merch deals, and contests

, merch deals, and contests And more surprises all year long

Ready to Get Started?

If you’re already a Fraylife+ member, your league discount will be shown at checkout during registration.

Not a member yet? No problem! You’ll have a chance to add membership to your registration during checkout and your discount will be applied, then you’ll be on your way to enjoying this perk and the many more we have in store!

P.S. Want to Join Fraylife+ but not necessarily the leagues above? You can sign up for membership directly too. Members always get 25% off Fray leagues. Plus we’ve got Wizards tickets going out this month, Nationals tickets upcoming, and a bunch of other perks upcoming including VIP benefits at our upcoming DC Polo Society Summer series!

Summer’s calling. Rally your crew, grab your spot, and let’s make it a season to remember—on the field and beyond.

We’ll see you out there.