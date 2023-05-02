PLANTA Queen Adds Flair to D.C.’s Plant-Based Dining Scene

PLANTA’s new D.C. location adds a vegetarian twist to classic favorites like sushi, dan dan noodles or dumplings.

When PLANTA first opened up in Bethesda, people from all over the DMV flocked to suburbs to sample the vegan fare of the upscale restaurant chain. They weren’t disappointed. And now, D.C. residents have their own PLANTA – a PLANTA Queen actually — a trendier, swankier PLANTA focused on Asian fare. Based on their opening weekend, D.C. locals are thrilled to have their own PLANTA restaurant and for good reason.

Located on New Hampshire Avenue in West End, PLANTA Queen is where you go to see and be seen. The venue offers quite the vibe, with charming staff, playful tunes and a chic décor. From the gorgeous lit-up bar to the elaborate dragon-themed artwork covering the walls to the ornate light fixtures, the ritzy, trendy space sets the stage for an epic meal.

The menu is divided into sections featuring hot and cold dishes, and the items showcase the flavors of different Asian cultures throughout the continent. The plant-based sushi is a dream for anyone who has grown tired of the avocado roll, the classic vegetarian option at most sushi restaurants. Here, you can sample a dragon roll with tempura broccoli, spinach and avocado drizzled in a spicy unagi sauce; a baked crab roll with hearts of palm, spicy mayo and ponzo; and ahi watermelon nigiri. Other chilled dishes include an avocado lime tartare with addictive taro chips and a creative ceviche where hearts of palm come bathed in leche de piña and bejeweled with salty corn nuts.

Then, there is the most popular section of the menu: the dumplings. From a super savory and crunchy mushroom stuffed Japanese gyoza to a sweet corn dumpling served in a Thai tom yum sauce, the only thing that can be said about the dumplings is the more, the merrier. Insider tip: The venue is currently featuring Disco & Dumplings Fridays, where they serve $20 dumpling platters.

Finally, there are warm small and large plates. The small plates are great for sharing; the bao slider has just the right amount of crunch from pickled cucumbers and fried mushrooms, the perfect contrast to the soft bun. The chili tofu includes hunks of soft tofu topped with crispy kimchi and strips of fried taro root. For the larger plates, go with one (or all) of the noodle dishes. Feast on bold curry-imbued Singapore noodles, saucy Szechuan dan dan noodles, and soulful udon noodles enrobed in a silky truffle cream sauce.

Cocktails are as dramatic as the venue and food; the lych please is a riveting pink-hued, hibiscus-infused gin cocktail and the herb your enthusiasm comes with thai chili-flavored tequila, herb syrup and tropical fruits.

There is nothing not to love about this new addition to the D.C. dining landscape. Bonus: Brunch, with bottomless mimosas and sake sangria, is coming soon.

PLANTA Queen: 1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC; plantarestaurants.com // @planta

Want to discover more of D.C.’s diverse and delicious food scene? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to culinary experiences citywide. Become a member and support local journalism today.