Pickle This: Fray Does Miami Spring Break

As Miami welcomes the spring break season, it also opens its doors to an exciting new event that’s all set to captivate racquet sports enthusiasts nationwide. The inaugural America’s Racquet Week was attended by our very own William Dennis, senior operations manager + Martin Espinoza, president, the event is spearheaded by RacquetX, launched yesterday, marking a significant moment for racquet sports lovers. Here’s a look at the buzzing activities and notable moments from day one of this unique festival.

DAY ONE

Stage Highlights: The event commenced with a burst of energy and enthusiasm as RacquetX co-founder Robyn Duda took the stage at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Addressing a passionate crowd of racquet sports aficionados, Duda emphasized the event’s core ethos of collective growth and unity across all racquet sports disciplines. The day was further elevated by a fireside chat with Amanda Sobhi, an Olympic squash hopeful, offering attendees a dose of inspiration and insight into the world of professional racquet sports.

Heard on the Expo Floor: The expo floor was abuzz with excitement and collaborative spirit. Industry professionals like Joshua Elliot of Engage Pickleball and Carlos Arocha of The Lob Padel shared their positive experiences and the value of forming new relationships and exchanging ideas at RacquetX. The event served as a fertile ground for networking, showcasing products, and fostering a sense of community among racquet sports enthusiasts.

Who and What We Spotted: The presence of professional pickleball players such as Anabel Polan and Jessie Irvine, along with the latest tech innovations like OWL Paddle’s quiet paddles, drew considerable attention. The event also featured an eye-catching American Flag-themed padel court, indicating the festival’s vibrant and diverse appeal.

Media and Social Buzz: With over 25 multimedia journalists in attendance and coverage by outlets like CBS Miami, the event received significant media spotlight. Social media influencers and content creators actively engaged with the festival, amplifying its reach and impact.

Merchandise and Engagement: The RacquetX store emerged as a hit among attendees, offering exclusive merchandise that fans could take home as a memento of their experience. The engagement was further enriched by podcasts like Dirty Tennis, which featured interviews with various brands and athletes.

As Miami’s Racquet Week continues, it promises more exciting moments, showcasing the unity and dynamic energy within the world of racquet sports. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a curious newcomer, this festival offers a unique opportunity to dive into the racquet sports community, learn from the best, and celebrate the spirit of competition and camaraderie.

Stay tuned for day two’s round up coming soon.