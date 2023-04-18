Photo Gallery: XFL Defenders v. Arlington Renegades

See photos from DC Defenders’ win against the Arlington Renegades on Sunday.

On April 16, DC Defenders clinched the XFL North Division against the Arlington Renegades (from Texas, not Virginia) in a nail-biting game. Led by quarterback Jordan Ta’amu and league-leading running back Abram Smith, they won the game in overtime 28-26. Photos by Krystina Gabrielle Photography.

