Photo Gallery: Wallows at The Anthem // 6.21.22

Wallows’ mellow indie pop-rock graced The Anthem last week on June 21. The LA-based band comprises guitarist and lead vocalist Dylan Minnette (who first found fame starring in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why”), bassist and singer Braeden Lemasters, and drummer Cole Preston. The trio played through their repertoire of easy listening hits like “Scrawny,” “Are You Bored Yet” and “Especially You,” and performed in front of a stark white framed illuminated box that occasionally changed colors. The rather stripped-down set allowed the audience to zero-in on the music and the commanding stage presence of each bandmate.

Following the show, Wallows thanked D.C. on Twitter, noting that The Anthem was one of their largest shows to date and the experience for them was “totally surreal.” Photos by Evan Kim.