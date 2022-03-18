Photo Gallery: SXSW Dr. Martens Party // 3.17.22

District Fray is on the road. We are excited to be in Austin, Texas for SXSW 2022 after the festival’s two-year hiatus. All week long, we’re covering local and international artists and creatives showcasing their talents. To learn more about SXSW 2022, visit their website here. To stream shows, including panels and musical performances, visit here.

SXSW continued their stacked and diverse lineup on Thursday with the Dr. Martens party featuring MUNA and the British Music Embassy showcase featuring Wet Leg. Photos by Kimchi Photography.

BbyMutha. Photo by Kimchi Photography. BbyMutha. Photo by Kimchi Photography. BbyMutha. Photo by Kimchi Photography. MUNA. Photo by Kimchi Photography. MUNA. Photo by Kimchi Photography. MUNA. Photo by Kimchi Photography. MUNA. Photo by Kimchi Photography. MUNA. Photo by Kimchi Photography. MUNA. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Black Lips. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Black Lips. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Black Lips. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Black Lips. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Faux Real. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Faux Real. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Faux Real. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Faux Real. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Faux Real. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Faux Real. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Faux Real. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Wet Leg. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Wet Leg. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Sinead O'Brien. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Sinead O'Brien. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Sinead O'Brien. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Sunflower. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Sunflower. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Wet Leg. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Sunflower. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Sunflower. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Sunflower. Photo by Kimchi Photography.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.