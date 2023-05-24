Photo Gallery: Style Issue Launch Party

Check out photos from our Issue Launch Party where some of D.C.’s most fashionable came together to celebrate.

At District Fray’s Style Issue Launch Party, D.C. came to slay. Everywhere you looked, there were incredible fashion moments made all the better by the people wearing them. May’s magazine was brought to life as cover stars Deontré Hancock and Lana Rae, other featured fashion icons, writers, photographers and more gathered, drank specialty cocktails curated by Chef Nick Stefanelli, and vibed out at the Morrow Hotel to celebrate the people and looks that make D.C. sparkle. Photos by Ben Droz.

Want first access to select shows and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.