Life
Photo Gallery: Style Issue Launch Party
May 24, 2023 @ 12:00pm
Check out photos from our Issue Launch Party where some of D.C.’s most fashionable came together to celebrate.
At District Fray’s Style Issue Launch Party, D.C. came to slay. Everywhere you looked, there were incredible fashion moments made all the better by the people wearing them. May’s magazine was brought to life as cover stars Deontré Hancock and Lana Rae, other featured fashion icons, writers, photographers and more gathered, drank specialty cocktails curated by Chef Nick Stefanelli, and vibed out at the Morrow Hotel to celebrate the people and looks that make D.C. sparkle. Photos by Ben Droz.