Photo Gallery: Royal Blood at 9:30 Club // 5.19.22

Royal Blood performed to a packed sold-out show at 9:30 Club on Thursday night in support of their latest album, “Typhoons.” The British duo’s newer music leans more towards a lighter dance rock vibe, but they still appeased their early die-hard fans by incorporating plenty of their older, hard rock material like “Figure It Out” and “Ten Tonne Skeleton.”

During a guitar switch, lead vocalist/guitarist/bassist Mike Kerr showed off his tricked-out bass guitar that blends both bass strings with electric guitar strings, and is signature to the band’s sound and success. Drummer Ben Thatcher, pandered to the crowd with his multiple drum solos, tossing his drum sticks to fans throughout, and even towards the end, jumping into the crowd. The night came to a close with the fan-favorite song, “Out of the Black.” Photos by K Gabrielle Photography.