Photo Gallery: Roskilde Festival at SXSW // 3.16.22

District Fray is on the road. We are excited to be in Austin, Texas for SXSW 2022 after the festival’s two-year hiatus. All week long, we’re covering local and international artists and creatives showcasing their talents. To learn more about SXSW 2022, visit their website here. To stream shows, including panels and musical performances, visit here.

On our third day at SXSW, we caught Denmark’s Roskilde Festival lineup at Cheer Up Charlies including Horsegirl, Astrid Sonne, Debbie Sings, J Soulja, Los Bitchos + School Of X. Photos by Ismael Quintanilla III.

