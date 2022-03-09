Photo Gallery: Portugal. The Man + alt-J at The Anthem // 2.27.22

Two of the biggest indie rock bands, alt-J and Portugal. The Man, co-headlined a sold-out show at The Anthem on February 27, rocking out to huge guitar riffs, sophisticated vocal melodies and crowd-pleasing ballads.

Portugal. The Man delivered huge rock riffs and Beatles-esque vocal harmonies. With eight albums under their belt, the band showcased a stacked setlist that would satisfy new and old fans, including “All Your Light,” “People Say” and “Feel it Still.” The Alaskan band also just released their latest single, “What, Me Worry?,” teasing what’s to come with their next album

alt-J’s fourth album, “The Dream,” — released in February 2022 — echoes their unique brand of indie rock. Standing on a towering futuristic balcony during their performance, the band displayed an amazing light show that perfectly compliments their sound. The English band is also celebrating the 10 year anniversary of their first album, “An Awesome Wave,” and closed the night with their hit single “Breezeblocks.” Photos by Kimchi Photography.

