Photo Gallery: Planned Parenthood Leadership at Howard Theatre // 4.21

On Thursday, April 21, the women-led leadership team of Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC (PPMW) spent the day at the iconic Howard Theatre with local photographer Jonathan Thorpe. Thorpe captured individual portraits as well as a full team portrait, and video recorded each subject reading handwritten notes and expressing their unique journey to the organization and why their mission is so vital. It was a powerful day that affirmed for each participant Planned Parenthood’s tremendous impact — which crosses generations — and why they must stay in the fight each day. Photos by Andrew J. Williams III.

