Photo Gallery: Petalpalooza 2023

See photos from the day-long festivity celebrating all things cherry blossoms.

On April 8, cherry blossom festivities reached a high point with the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Petalpalooza. Stretched across five different locations in the Southwest Waterfront and Navy Yard neighborhoods, the all-day event’s activities included live music, art exhibits, craft tables and dance performances. The event came to a close with a firework finale above the Anacostia River Photos by Aey Jay Photography.

