Photo Gallery: 2022 NWSL Championship

The Portland Thorns secured their third Championship with a 2-0 win over the Kansas City Current Saturday night at Audi Field. League MVP Sophia Smith scored the first followed by a second half-stunner from Yazmeen Ryan. The final drew a crowd of 17,624 rounding out the NWSL’s 10th year as a league. Photos by Krystina Brown, courtesy of NWSL.

