Nicole Atkins and special guest Levi finished up their 2022 Italian Ice Summer Tour at the Hamilton. Levi kicked off the evening with a solo set and was soon followed by Nicole and her band. The group played classics from some of Nicole’s older albums as well as a brand new song during her encore called “No One.” Photos by Nate Payne.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.