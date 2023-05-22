Photo Gallery: Mystics Home Opener

Check out the Washington Mystics beat New York Liberty.

The Washington Mystics kicked off their 2023 season winning 80-64 against the New York Liberty at the Entertainment & Sports Arena Friday night. Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins scored 14 points while Elena Delle Donne scored 13. The Mystics home opener also marked the return of veteran Kristi Toliver who helped the team to their first title in 2019. The Mystics take on the Connecticut Sun at home on May 23rd. Photos by Krystina Brown.

Want first access to select games and sports events around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.