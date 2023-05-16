Photo Gallery: MUNA at The Anthem

Enter MUNA’s world through their May 12 concert photos.

The indie pop trio, Katie Gavin (vocals), Josette Maskin (lead guitarist) and Naomi McPherson (multi-instrumentalist), have opened for some of the biggest names of the decade including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lorde and Kacey Musgraves. On May 12, they took the stage as the headliners of a sold-out concert at The Anthem. Their rising star power is evident with their growing fan base, moving from last year’s multiple-night headliner show at the 1,200 capacity 9:30 Club venue to this year’s show at the 6,000 capacity The Anthem. MUNA was electric, building on each song they performed before closing out with their best-known hit, “Silk Chiffon.” Photos by K Gabrielle Photo.

