Photo Gallery: Lucius at 9:30 Club // 5.9.22

Indie pop quartet, Lucius took to 9:30’s stage on May 9. Lead vocalists Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig donned matching wigs and Nudie suits as they crooned songs from their latest album, “Second Nature.”

Wolfe described “Second Nature” to Rolling Stones as “…a record that begs you not to sit in the difficult moments, but to dance through them,” and the audience on Monday night verified her claim. Throughout the show, people swayed and danced to their psychedelic-induced melodies and gripping lyrics. Photos by Kimchi Photography.