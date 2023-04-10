Photo Gallery: Jake Wesley Rogers at Union Stage

The “Lavender Forever” singer put out all the stops.

Jake Wesley Rogers, often described as “the next Elton John,” put on a show to remember at Union Stage on April 5. Featuring many costume changes, upbeat and emotional performances and a sound that uniquely belongs to Rogers, the sold-out show left the audience awestruck. Photos by Evan Kim.

