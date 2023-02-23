Photo Gallery: Hyde Closet + District Fray Present Dating with Style

On Tuesday, February 21, Hyde Closet invited locals to drink, mingle and ask an eclectic panel of matchmakers, relationship experts, and fashionable locals questions about dating with style and confidence. District Fray tapped the incredibly stylish Joy Kingsley-Ibeh, CEO and founder of Style by Kingsley and Kingsley Models + Talent Management, to speak on these topics through the lens of dressing to impress and being your authentic self. Photos by Ben Droz.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.