Photo Gallery: Glass Animals at The Anthem // 3.30.22

Grammy-nominated British Indie rock band Glass Animals played back-to-back sold-out shows at The Anthem. Active since 2010, Glass Animals has always been in an indie music scene until their 2020 album, “Dreamland,” which became a commercial and critical success.

The group’s stage design puts the concertgoer in a California hotel with an invitation to an exclusive pool party. With palm trees, basketball hoops, and a diving board, the stage warmed up the D.C. cool weather vibe.

Frontman Dave Bayley brings nothing but pure energy to the stage, running and dancing on every part of the stage. With its electric visuals and stage presence, the band makes their music exponentially more epic.

Photos by Kimchi Photography

