Photo Gallery: Gateway to Fitness Series at National Landing

Check out photos from our first HIIT event, kicking off weekly workouts taking place Mondays through September.

National Landing’s Gateway to Fitness series kicked off with an exciting HIIT session led by Joshua Keenan of OneLife Fitness. People of all skill levels joined in on this tough but doable session, all with the backdrop of one of National Landing’s best parks. This Monday fitness series will continue throughout September; check out our events calendar to see which type of workout (HIIT or yoga) is going on each week. Photos by Scott Fields.

Want first access to select shows and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.