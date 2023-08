Check out participants’ awesome moves at this chill and welcoming date night event.

Whether you skate or blade, at our Skate & Date events at Kraken Courts & Skates, all were welcome. Participants laced up, enjoyed some drinks and got to know each other on the rink. Check out some shots of the night and be sure to look out for the next Skate & Date event. Photos by Three Bears and a Cat.

