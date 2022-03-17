Photo Gallery: First Day of SXSW Concerts // 3.16.22

District Fray is on the road. We are excited to be in Austin, Texas for SXSW 2022 after the festival’s two-year hiatus. All week long, we’re covering local and international artists and creatives showcasing their talents. To learn more about SXSW 2022, visit their website here. To stream shows, including panels and musical performances, visit here.

On March 16th, multiple artists celebrated the comeback of SXSW in Austin Texas, performing at various venues and bars in the city. Here are some shots from a few of the performances including T-Pain, Ezra Furman, Mamalarky, BLACKSTARKIDS, Pussy Riot, Enumclaw, Geese and Gustaf. Photos by Kimchi Photography.

T-Pain. Photo by Kimchi Photography. T-Pain. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Pussy Riot. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Pussy Riot. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Mamalarky. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Mamalarky. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Gustaf. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Gustaf. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Gustaf. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Gustaf. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Gustaf. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Geese. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Ezra Furman. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Ezra Furman. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Ezra Furman. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Enumclaw. Photo by Kimchi Photography. Enumclaw. Photo by Kimchi Photography. BLACKSTARKIDS. Photo by Kimchi Photography. BLACKSTARKIDS. Photo by Kimchi Photography.

