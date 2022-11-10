Photo Gallery: DC Bike Party’s Pajama Jam

Wonder why streets were blocked as hundreds of bikers lit up and rode past in robes, slippers and onesies? That was the DC Bike Party. The group assembled in Dupont Circle snuggled up in their comfy pajamas, ready to party. The route took the bikers across the city, parading through Downtown, Penn Quarter and Capitol Hill, before winding up at Tonic at Quigley’s in Foggy Bottom. Follow DC Bike Party on Facebook so you don’t miss out on the next ride! Photos by Olivia Juenger.

