Check out what you can experience at this family-friendly event.

At the Cafritz Foundation Children’s Festival Event Series, everyone had something to do. Families posed with their favorite movie characters, played games, painted faces and stocked up on treats from a local ice cream truck. Check out pics of the event, and feel free to join the next one. Photos by Nick Moreland.

Want first access to select shows and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.