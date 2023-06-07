Culture
A Look Inside District Fray’s Art Out Loud Rooftop Pride Party at Selina Part 2
June 7, 2023 @ 11:00am
At District Fray’s Art Out Loud party, every corner was colorful, full of life and emblematic of D.C.’s art and Pride community.
Check out more pictures of the party from another artistic point of view here.
In D.C., art is everywhere. And District Fray’s Art Out Loud party at Selina Hotel & Cowork was a microcosm of the city — from live art activations to performances to maker’s markets to the people themselves. All the colors were purposeful, as we celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community, kicking off Pride Month in the District. Photos by María Mónica Cortés.