Photo Gallery: All Things Go 2022 at Merriweather Pavilion

Despite the rain’s best efforts, crowds packed Merriweather Pavilion’s grounds on Saturday, October 1, for the indie-fueled All Things Go festival. Headlined by Lorde, Mitski and Bleachers, the chilly day provided a moody backdrop fit for a fall music festival and enshrouded the performers in an eerie or ethereal haze, depending on who took the stage.

Other performers included King Princess, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, Goth Babe, Maude Latour, MICHELLE, Wallice, Kyle Dion and THE BLSSM, and included DMV artists Lucy Dacus, Bartees Strange and Jack Kays. Take a glimpse into the festival by perusing through our All Things Go gallery. Photos by Kimchi Photography.

All Things Go. Photo by Kimchi Photography

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.