Reading List: People’s Book

What to read this summer according to Takoma Park’s newest bookstore.

Every neighborhood should have a general interest bookstore. Takoma Park is about to get theirs with People’s Book. The recently announced, soon-to-open space will offer a little something for everyone. We asked owner Megan Bormet what new books released between early 2023 and summer 2023 she recommends to potential customers.

“Leg: The Story of a Limb and the Boy Who Grew from It” by Greg Marshall

Marshall’s debut book is laugh-out-loud-hilarious while simultaneously managing to be poignant and tender. At its core, it’s an examination of what it means to transform when there are parts of yourself you can’t change. It’s a touching memoir of the author’s bizarre early days growing up with cerebral palsy and not knowing it (because his parents kept his diagnosis from him) and growing into a happy, self-assured gay man with a trove of stories to tell about family, friendships and lovers. Pub date: June 13

“The Language of Trees: A Rewilding of Literature and Landscape” by Katie Holten

Wildly popular among booksellers right now, this book is an imaginative compilation of poems and stories translated into a stunning visual language based on trees. It’s beautifully illustrated and features highly curated works from authors like Zadie Smith, Plato and Radiohead. All told, it ends up an elegant telling of our relationship with nature. Perfect for an evening meditative read, or for placing out on your coffee table to share with friends. Pub date: April 4

“Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone” by Benjamin Stevenson

While I don’t love every murder mystery, this one promises to have unexpected twists galore. It was released as a highly anticipated murder mystery, and I’ll admit it is frighteningly clever. Other reviewers often liken it to “Knives Out.” Available now.

“Does a Bulldozer Have a Butt?” by Derick Wilder

My 4-year-old is at the stage where he’s asking a lot of questions and, yes, he plays with trucks nonstop. He picked this out of the Publishers Weekly catalog last year and it did not disappoint. Over the course of a long walk, a curious kid asks his dad, “Does ___ have a butt?” Everything from dinosaurs to ghosts is tackled, and dad, like always, has the answer. And if you’re looking for deeper meaning to justify the purchase, this book offers a crafty way of talking about what things mean in different contexts and normalizing asking difficult or uncomfortable questions. Available now.

“Up to Speed: The Groundbreaking Science of Women Athletes” by Christine Yu

As a mom of two who had to grapple with contradictory advice from doctors, family members and friends while pregnant, I am stoked for this new non-fiction work. This book tackles the institutions of sport and science largely dominated by studies of male athletes. The author makes the case for new approaches that can help women athletes excel at every stage of life, from adolescence to adulthood, through pregnancy, menopause and beyond. Pub date: May 16

People’s Book opens summer 2023, but you can order books from them now at

bookshop.org/shop/peoplesbook.

People’s Book: 7014-A Westmoreland Ave. Takoma Park, MD; peoplesbooktakoma.com // @peoplesbooktakoma