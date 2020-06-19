Pedal for Wellness with goDCgo

Pedal for Wellness, goDCgo’s campaign to promote cycling in the city is back for its second iteration. Last year, more than 1,000 Washingtonians pledged to bike on their commutes and join the D.C. biking movement in order to reduce their carbon footprint and spending. This year, in light of the realities of Covid-19, goDCgo is encouraging district denizens to bike as a way to commute to work while promoting physical and mental wellness.

Social distancing measures can take a serious toll on mental and physical health. Not everyone has space to workout in their dwellings, and many are feeling isolated without normal social interactions. Biking on the 150 miles of lanes and trails D.C. has to offer can provide a sense of relief from these unfortunate realities Washingtonians are currently facing.

“People are trying to seek that outdoor reprieve throughout the day, and biking is a good way to do so,” says Korrea Johnston, senior marketing manager and communications specialist.

Taking the Pedal for Wellness pledge to bike more to improve your health and wellness automatically enters you into a raffle for one of two prizes: a free, collapsible commuter bike or a bike gear package. Johnston says these prizes are geared towards beginner cyclists in order to encourage more people to take up bicycling in their everyday lives, no matter the skill level.

Those taking the pledge can also find a plethora of information on goDCgo’s blogs which outline social distancing guidelines for bikers, commuter options for returning to work, D.C.’s best bike trails and more.

“We’e been focused on the best ways to put together resources based on the audience’s needs,” Johnson says.

Looking ahead, the city plans on adding 20 miles of protected bike lanes by 2022 in order to create a more bike-friendly D.C. While the District already holds a gold status as one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is looking to ensure the safety of all bikers through the addition of these bike lanes as a part of their Vision Zero initiative.

